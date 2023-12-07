Taib yet to make representation to SAG’s Chambers as third defendant in sons’ civil suit

KUCHING (Dec 7): The High Court here was told yesterday that Governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud had yet to make a representation to the State Attorney General’s Chambers (SAGC) as the proposed third defendant in a civil suit filed by his sons.

In the suit filed by sons Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Taib and Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib, Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib was named as the first defendant, while the second defendant is RHB Investment Bank Bhd.

The statement arose after Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai said it would be useful for Raghad’s counsel Alvin Yong to take instructions on whether the proposed third defendant (Taib) will make the representation to the SAGC and its stance on this matter should the representation be made.

Following that, Yong told the court that the representation had yet to be made and further requested for the hearing date to be fixed.

“In the event that the representation is made, we will undertake to inform the SAGC of the hearing date and let the SAGC decide whether they want to show up or not,” he said.

On Nov 9, Sulaiman and Bekir had filed a court application for their father to added as the third defendant in their civil suit.

Meanwhile, Raghad’s fellow counsel Azlina Dahlan said her client had instructed her not to discharge herself based on the grounds that there was no objection raised by the plaintiffs earlier and that there has been no credible basis shown.

Apart from Yong and Azlina, Raghad is also represented by counsel Shirleen Ong.

RHB Investment Berhad is represented by counsels Tan Kee Heng and Lesley Lynn Ling.

Sulaiman and Bekir are represented by counsels Alvin Chong and Jonathan Tay.

The hearing has been fixed for Feb 19, 2024.