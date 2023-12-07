Ulu Padas hydroelectric project will solve power problem – CM

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 7): The Ulu Padas hydroelectric project will generate 187.5 megawatts (MW) of electricity and will contribute significantly to Sabah’s energy supply grid with an increase of 15 per cent.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the project is not only to overcome the problem of electricity supply in Sabah but it is one of the sustainable long-term solutions for the state.

He said as a major contributor to the renewable energy mix, the Ulu Padas hydroelectric dam is expected to be able to meet the increase in Sabah’s electricity once it is completed.

“This will not only be able to meet our increasing energy demand but it is also critical for Sabah oil and gas development and Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, thus driving economic growth in our state.

“In addition, a study is also being conducted so that this dam has the potential to supply clean and stable water flow to users up to 6,000 million liters per day (mld),” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ulu Padas hydroelectric dam project in Kampung Kungkular, Tenom on Thursday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the groundbreaking ceremony.

Hajiji said the Ulu Padas hydroelectric dam project is vital in the development of infrastructure to ensure the security of electricity for the people of Sabah.

“This is also a step towards improving the quality of life of the people and our readiness to drive Sabah into a new era of progress.

“This project will have a positive spillover effect on the local economy in terms of job opportunities, increasing the people’s income and entrepreneurship,” he said.

According to him, by taking advantage of the state’s existing hydro potential, the Ulu Padas hydroelectric project is expected to drive change and become a catalyst for a broad transformation in the state of Sabah.

“The energy sector is an important driver and one of the biggest contributors to Sabah’s economy over the past few decades,” he said.

He said the state government is always committed to continuing to strengthen the management of energy resources in Sabah by launching the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Master Plan 2040 (SE-RAMP 2040) last September.

Hajiji said the groundbreaking ceremony of the project is a sign of the strategic cooperation of public and private institutions.

The project developer, Upper Padas Power Sdn Bhd, is the result of a partnership with the State Government through Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd and the private sector, namely Gamuda Berhad and Kerjaya Kagum Hitech JV Sdn Bhd.

“The presence of the Prime Minister who performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ulu Padas hydroelectric dam clearly symbolises the Federal Government’s support for the state of Sabah, in an effort to develop basic infrastructure for the benefit of the people in this state,” he said.