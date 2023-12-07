Unifor advisory council formed, consisting of 16 leaders of non-Muslim faiths

KUCHING (Dec 7): An advisory council has been set up for the Sarawak Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), headed by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The council comprises members including religious and spiritual heads and leaders of 16 non-Islamic faiths across the state.

In a meeting today, Uggah said the setting up of the advisory council had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a change of the Unifor leadership.

“We really need this to resolve whatever issues particularly the religious ones that may crop up from time to time. We are after all living in a borderless world with all these technological advancements.

“There are also political developments around us and in the world which create a lot of problems, which are all very challenging for us. We do not want problems, especially on religions, originating from outside the state to come ashore to create confusion, anger, disharmony or disunity among our people.

“With this council, we now have a forum to discuss, deliberate and reach a consensus for amicable solution when we face any such issues,” he said.

Uggah opined that if religious issues were debated in public, it could become very divisive and then very difficult to handle, adding that existing religious and racial harmony in the state must be preserved at all costs for the benefits of all.

“Sarawak is still the most peaceful and united state in the nation where races and religions are concerned,” he said, adding that members of the council could help Unifor check on the implementation status of approved projects on the ground.

He said whatever grants that had been allocated for construction, repairs or renovations, must be used at once.

“I have observed some recipients are not doing this. Unifor’s policy is that we will not entertain any new request unless the given allocations are spent.

“We need your support although at the moment we do not encounter much problem,” he said.

On the RM80 million Unifor complex which is now under construction, Uggah said the project is now 70 per cent completed.

Upon completion next year, he said every religion registered with Unifor could use the complex to organise activities and programmes to further strengthen racial and religious unity and harmony.

Meanwhile, Unifor director Datu Jack Aman said the advisory council’s tasks are to promote mutual respect and acceptance among all religions and to provide wise counselling on issues that arise.

“The council will advise Unifor how to respond to religious issues of any kind that affect peace and harmony of various races and religions in Sarawak. It will mediate when such issues arise,” he said.

He said the advisory council would also act as a ‘resource’ for Unifor in providing information, recommendations and proposals from the spiritual perspective of the respective religions for strategic planning and policies on matters and issues pertaining to religious harmony.

Jack said it would also ensure transparency and accountability from the respective religious bodies or organisations for the funds received from Unifor.

“Newer roles will be included when Unifor expands,” he added.