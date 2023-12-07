Unity Govt resolves more MA63-related matters in a year – Anwar

TENOM (Dec 7): In just a year, the Unity Government has successfully resolved more issues related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) compared to previous governments, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said that various steps have been taken under his leadership as Prime Minister and by the federal government to expedite the implementation of MA63, including directing Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to chair meetings relating to MA63.

For Sabah alone, he said many issues within MA63 have been successfully resolved and this includes the transfer of regulatory power over the electricity supply and the power to approve any development project worth RM50 million or less to the state government.

“This agreement must be fulfilled, but it has been delayed for various reasons.

“But, in our one year of administration, we have resolved more than what was achieved over the past decades,” he said when officiating the ground-breaking ceremony for the RM4 billion Ulu Padas Hydroelectric Dam here on Thursday.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.