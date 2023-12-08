250 community rangers to safeguard endangered animals in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 8): The State Wildlife Department saw the addition of 250 community rangers throughout Sabah to safeguard the state’s protected and endangered animal species.

State Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said their salaries and allowances are funded by the Federal Government, and they comprise of handpicked local villagers and had started operations around two months ago.

He said these rangers not only handle enforcement but also collect data on surrounding wildlife while providing reports from time to time.

“We hope the rangers can carry out their duties to the best of their abilities, and we hope this effort can be continued,” Augustine said this to reporters during the official release of the Bahasa Malaysia version of the Wildlife Atlas of Sabah by WWF-Malaysia in partnership with Sabah Biodiversity Centre (SaBC) at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Friday.

The Bahasa Malaysia copy, which was launched by Deputy State Secretary (Development) Datuk Ahemad Sade, is an alternative version of the Wildlife Atlas reference book that gathers writings from 40 experts in the field to provide information on over 37 wildlife species in Sabah.

Also present were SaBC secretary Dr Gerald Jetony, WWF-Malaysia associate director (Sabah) Robecca Jumin and Bringing Back Our Rare Animals (BORA) executive director Datuk Dr John Payne.