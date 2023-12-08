9 students to represent Mukah Polytechnic at WorldSkills M’sia S’wak 2023 final

SIBU (Dec 8): Nine students from Mukah Polytechnic (PMU) have been selected to compete in the final stage of the WorldSkills Malaysia Sarawak (WMS) 2023 competition in Kuching from tomorrow till Dec 10.

Theyare Akmar Rezza Johari, Mohamad Adiputera Mazalin and Dashiell D’Kaya Desmand from the Civil Engineering Department; Nelstrooy Galat Parti, Zainal Amir Zulkipli, Mohd Azlie Shahidan Hamda, Cassandra Calluo Kupa and Lily Pada from the Department of Information and Communication Technology; and Mores Sulang from the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

PMU director Hisamudin Mohd Tamim said the competition was organised to select and recognise youth or trainees from any Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) institution in Sarawak.

“This competition helps increase the level of human resource skills in Sarawak, which is world-class, as well as creating awareness and understanding among the community about the importance of skills to the country’s development,” he said at the WMS 2023 Final Stage Golden Aspiration ceremony held at PMU.

He said youth or trainees will have the opportunity to represent Sarawak at national- or higher-level skills competitions such as WorldSkills Malaysia Youth (WSMY), AseanSkills Competition (ASC), and WorldSkills Competition (WSC).

The six-day preparatory programme was implemented as a final preparatory exercise for WMS 2023.

Among the activities carried out are self-evaluation and reflection, motivation, training in groups, and technical training.

Earlier, a total of 19 students in seven skill areas successfully competed in the WMS 223 pre-qualification from Oct 28-31,held at several locations in Kuching, and only nine made it to the final round.

Also present at the event at PMU were deputy director (Academic) Iskandar Reduan and deputy director (Academic Support) Sophian Sout.