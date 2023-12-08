Covid-19 measures: Sarawak awaits decisions from Health Ministry, says Uggah

KUCHING (Dec 8): All measures to be taken surrounding the current Covid-19 situation, including in Sarawak, will align with directives issued by the Health Ministry, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In that respect, Uggah, who is the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, urged Sarawakians to exercise caution in view of the rising number of infections recently.

“For Covid, we await decisions from the Ministry of Health Malaysia. My advice to the people of Sarawak is to be cautious because there are indications of cases (rising).

“What we do next, we await decisions from the Ministry of Health Malaysia,” he iterated.

Uggah was speaking to reporters when met after the handing over ceremony of vehicles and assets to the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Sarawak here today.

Also present at the ceremony was Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Earlier, when questioned about the ongoing efforts to address the pandemic, Armizan acknowledged the Health Ministry’s vigilance and their independent monitoring capabilities.

“The Ministry of Health is well-equipped to handle the situation. APM remains on alert, ready to step in if the Ministry requires any assistance, just as we did during the earlier stages of the pandemic,” he said.

He also disclosed that discussion has yet to be made with the Health Ministry on measures to be taken such as the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the upcoming festive season.

“We are awaiting guidance from the Ministry of Health. As per their recent statements, the situation is under control, and they are adopting a suitable approach,” he added.