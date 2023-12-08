Exclusive travel deals for teachers at Madani Govt Anniversary Programme

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): Educators can obtain various promotions and discounts via the ‘Cuti-Cuti Cikgu Programme’ (Teachers Holiday Programme), during the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium grounds.

From today until Sunday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) invites teachers to explore exciting travel opportunities in collaboration with strategic partners such as Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Traveloka, Bank Rakyat, and Tourism Malaysia.

According to MOE Teacher Professionalism Divison, International Relations Communication and Documentation Unit, principal assistant director Mohd Nazir Mohd Ghazali teachers can enjoy attractive discounts on transportation, accommodation and travel duration.

“These exclusive packages, accessible through the Sistem Guru Malaysia website, are valid until June 2024. With over 20,000 teachers already taking advantage of this programme, it’s a fantastic opportunity for educators to plan their well-deserved getaways,” he told Bernama here today.

The ‘Cuti-Cuti Cikgu Proramme’ was officially launched by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek during the 52nd National Teachers’ Day 2023 Celebraton at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh on May 16.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines Government Sales Department, account manager, Noraini Jamaludin s shared that over 6,000 teachers nationwide, including those in Sabah and Sarawak, have already registered for these exclusive travel packages offered by the airline.

Noraini said special discounts of up to 20 per cent are extended to all teachers, covering both international and domestic travel. She urged teachers to seize this opportunity to relax and spend time with their families.

Teacher Vinothan Ramayah, 40, from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Damansara Damai 1 here, sees the ‘Cuti-Cuti Cikgu Programme’ as a valuable chance for educators to travel and unwind at affordable prices.

“The programme provides a comfortable space for teachers to spend quality time with their families,” Vinothan said, adding that he was planning to holiday in Langkawi, Kedah, during the school holidays.

Anita Zaiti Zainal, who is in her 30s and teaching at Sekolah Kebangsaan Datuk Laksamana Raja Kota, Teluk Intan, Perak said the programme shows the government’s commitment to enhancing teachers’ welfare.

“This programme is excellent for relieving the stress accumulated from work. Therefore, all teachers should fully take advantage of it,” said Anita, who is planning to visit Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, at the same booth, the public has the opportunity to print copies of various exam certificates such as the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) and Penilaian Menengah Rendah (PMR) through a service provided by the Malaysian Examinations Board (LP).

LP Assessment Policy Sector Policy Management Unit assistant director Saiful Hisyam Mamat said his team is also offering an SPM certificate patching service for RM100.

“Patching SPM certificates is a new service, where we combine the old and new results in one certificate. However, it is limited to candidates who have obtained their SPM certificate for the first time since 2009 only.

“We will offer it free of charge to individuals who lost their certificates due to disasters, but they need to bring a police report about the disaster as well as their identity card,” he added. – Bernama