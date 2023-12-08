Explore, contribute to Miri’s cultural landscape at alter/space Gallery & Studio

KUCHING (Dec 8): alter/space Gallery & Studio, a new space for art, creativity and community, recently opened its doors in Miri.

Launched on Dec 3, the space aims to provide a platform for people of all ages to explore, learn, connect and contribute to the cultural landscape of Miri.

Managed by Tuyang Initiative and MYY Living Arts, alter/space is also supported as part of a project with the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC).

Tuyang Initiative is a community-led arts management based in Miri, focusing on Borneo’s indigenous cultural heritage and ensuring cultural continuity through generating livelihoods.

“Some of our planned programming in 2024 includes various cultural expression classes such as music and dance, to independent film screenings, songwriting or music workshops, children’s craft activities, book club meetings, fix-it clinics and more.

“The focus is about building a sense of community, belonging and identity for the people and city of Miri whose identity otherwise is linked to primarily the oil and gas industry,” said Tuyang Initiative and MYY Living Arts co-founder and executive producer Juvita Tatan Wan.

The space prioritises affordable programming, particularly for youth and underprivileged individuals, and it actively seeks funding to maintain accessibility for everyone.

“We aim for as much of our arts or creative-related activities or programmes to be free in order to make it accessible for all layers of society, especially young people from underprivileged backgrounds.

“In order to do so, we continually seek activity funding or support from corporate sponsors, private individuals, as well as the state government,” said Juvita.

Also present during alter/space’s launching event was legendary Sape player Mathew Ngau Jau.