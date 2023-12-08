Fahmi: Three agencies investigating Socso hacking claim

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): Cyber Security Malaysia (CSM), the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and the Personal Data Protection Department will conduct investigations into claims that the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) website had been hacked.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil also urged the public to give the three agencies time to look into the matter and to gather further information.

“Sometimes the information shown on the dark web is old information that has been repackaged and pass on as new information.

“…but I will get the details and my office will issue a statement later,” he told the media at the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme at grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today, advising advised corporations and government agencies tasked with large-scale data gathering and processing to be vigilant and ensure that they had a chief information security officer (CISO) to boost their cyber security.

Fahmi also shared that 16,000 visitors had attended the one-year anniversary programme, with a total of 200,000 visitors expected throughout the three-day programme duration, adding that the programme would give the public the opportunity to learn more about the various policies and efforts by government ministries and agencies.

On the termination of singer Kaka Azraff’s contract by Warner Music Malaysia, Fahmi said he was aware of the matter and described it as more of a contractual issue between both parties.

“As a minister, I’m sympathetic but Kaka Azraff has not contacted my office at this point, so we will see how we can help.

“It’s important that I stress here that it’s a contractual matter between both parties and if there’s any legal action, we leave it to the courts to decide,” he said after media outlets reported that Kaka’s contract was supposedly terminated after she spoke up against the atrocities perpetrated by Israel against Palestinians. – Bernama