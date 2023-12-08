Gathering of Tribes Borneo part of efforts to turn Sarawak into Capoeira hub

KUCHING (Dec 8): The ongoing annual Gathering of Tribes Borneo (GOTB) Capoeira Festival is part of Capoeira Arvore da Vida Borneo’s efforts to turn Sarawak into a hub for Capoeira.

Founder Malcolm Wu Han said the centre works closely with Capoeira practitioners from other countries.

“The event serves as a global meeting point for Capoeira practitioners, drawing about 50 participants from diverse corners of the world, including Cambodia, China, Croatia, Germany, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Slovenia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the US,” Wu told a press conference here yesterday.

“GOTB: Capoeira Festival stands as a hub for this expressive art, warmly welcoming practitioners, and aficionados from across the globe to engage in cultural exchange and revelry.”

Wu said during the event, which runs until Dec 10, attendees can experience the inherent artistry and agility of Capoeira, experiencing its magnetic charm through captivating performances, enriching workshops, soulful music, and collaborative sessions.

“Sarawak, the cousin of Brazil, boasts natural beauty, rich arts and culture, and a deep connection to diverse heritages. Our rainforest acts as a portal to the roots and history of Capoeira as an art form, making Sarawak the ideal location for Capoeira practitioners to gather for training, cultural exchange, and celebration,” he added.

Capoeira is a fusion of martial arts, acrobatics, music, and dance originating from Brazil.

With roots tracing back to the 16th century, Capoeira embodies a unique amalgamation of movement and culture.

Originating as a form of self-defence cleverly disguised in dance by enslaved Africans in Brazil, Capoeira has evolved into a mesmerising art form that beautifully harmonises rhythm, athleticism, and tradition.

Icube Innovation founder Datuk Patrick Liew Chin Joon said the event provides locals with the opportunity to watch performances live.

“GOTB Capoeira Festival also helps to promote and showcase our culture and traditions to the world through music and performance and this is also a great opportunity to promote our Sarawak food, music, and culture to the visitors,” he said.

On Sunday, there will be a public Capoeira showcase from 5pm to 7pm at the garden area of the Old Court House.

There will also be post-festival classes offered by guest teachers from overseas at Elevation Fitness Studio on Dec 12-14 from 8.30pm to 10pm.