In Limbang, two fined RM20,000 each for illegally possessing over 11,000 turtle eggs

MIRI (Dec 8): The Sessions Court in Limbang on Wednesday fined two men RM20,000 each in default six months’ jail for possessing 11,611 turtle eggs without the permission of the wildlife controller in June last year.

Judge Monica Linsua convicted Mohammad Faidznur, 32, of Kampung Noor Islam, Kuala Lawas and Khairul Matrus, 38, of Kampung Melusuk Punang, Lawas on their own guilty pleas.

Both men paid the fine.

They were charged under Section 29(1) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1988, punishable under Section 29(1)(c) of the same Ordinance, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The charge carries a maximum imprisonment term of two years and a maximum fine of RM25,000.

According to the facts of the case, Mohammad and Khairul were found to be in possession of 11,611 eggs, believed to be turtle eggs, when their pickup truck was raided by a team of personnel from the 12th Battalion General Operations Force at 10am on June 4, 2022.

During the inspection, both men failed to show a valid permission or licence to keep the eggs from the Controller of Wild Life.

They both committed the offence at the Merapok-Lawas Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) post.

Deputy public prosecutor Arvin Khan from the State Attorney General’s Chambers prosecuted the case, while counsel Nico Langgie Ngumbang represented both Mohammad and Khairul.