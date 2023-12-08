Indonesian deputy minister resigns amid corruption allegations

JAKARTA (Dec 8): President Joko Widodo has accepted the resignation of deputy minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, who stepped down amid allegations of corruption and ongoing investigation by the anti-corruption agency, KPK.

The deputy minister of law and human rights formally submitted his resignation letter on Monday while the president was engaged in official duties in East Nusa Tenggara.

“The President received Edward Omar’s resignation letter today,” stated Ari Dwipayana, the presidential special staff coordinator, as quoted by the RRI news portal on Thursday.

He added that Joko Widodo promptly signed the presidential decision for dismissal.

Edward Omar, who has been identified as a suspect, has filed a pretrial against the KPK at the South Jakarta District Court. The KPK, however, has not yet disclosed the details of the ongoing investigation.

The case, originating from a report by Indonesia Police Watch, alleges that Edward Omar received gratuities of seven billion rupiah (US$451,438) linked to assistance in the legal entity approval of PT Citra Lampia Mandiri, overseen by the ministry’s legal administration affairs. – Bernama