Japanese saloon car catches fire after crash with another car in Miri

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
Firefighters work to extinguish the fire that destroyed the Japanese saloon car.

MIRI (Dec 8): A Japanese saloon car caught fire this morning after it was earlier involved in an accident with a Malaysian saloon car at Jalan Medical here.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre said it received a distress call on the incident at 6.45am.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of nine personnel from Bomba Miri rushed to the scene.

“When the team arrived at 6.49am, there was indeed a car engulfed in fire,” it said in a statement.

It took firefighters 55 minutes to extinguish the car fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

