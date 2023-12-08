Japanese saloon car catches fire after crash with another car in Miri

MIRI (Dec 8): A Japanese saloon car caught fire this morning after it was earlier involved in an accident with a Malaysian saloon car at Jalan Medical here.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre said it received a distress call on the incident at 6.45am.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of nine personnel from Bomba Miri rushed to the scene.

“When the team arrived at 6.49am, there was indeed a car engulfed in fire,” it said in a statement.

It took firefighters 55 minutes to extinguish the car fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.