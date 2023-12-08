Kuching cops receive 556 phone scam reports so far this year

KUCHING (Dec 8): Police here have to date received 556 phone scam reports for the year.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said this was an over 50 per cent jump compared to the 367 phone scam reports in the district for the whole of last year.

He called on the public to be extra vigilant against such scams.

“Last year, we had recorded losses amounting to RM12 million, while this year, the recorded cases has reached RM29 million,” he told a press conference here today.

Among the cases were investment scams where the scammer would direct the victims to transfer a certain amount of money to several bank accounts as part of the ‘investment process’.

He said the victims received an SMS blast or a call from syndicates offering them lucrative returns for their investments.

“Once the money is transferred, these victims at the end of the day will not get any returns from their investments,” he pointed out.

Ahsmon admitted police find it difficult to trace and track the suspects in such scam cases due to advancements in technology.

He explained the syndicates would also mimic legal investment companies in approaching their victims.

He stressed the best way to verify the authenticity of an investment is to directly call the company on its official number or to call relevant government agencies.

“Awareness is key to avoid from being scammed. Also try not to be influenced by investment opportunities which are too good to be true,” he added.