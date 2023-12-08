Kuching cops to scrapyards: Say goodbye to licence if you buy stolen goods

KUCHING (Dec 8): Kuching police have warned scrapyard dealers that their licences may be revoked if they buy items suspected of being stolen, particularly telecommunications cables.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said this is to curb the illegal trade of stolen goods, particularly sensitive items such as telecommunications cables, which can disrupt essential services and businesses.

“Last year, we had revoked the business licences of three premises here in Kuching after they were found to be buying stolen telecommunications cables,” Ahsmon told a press conference here today.

He said revoking the licences of scrapyard dealers would show the police’s seriousness in tackling cable theft and work as a reminder to the remaining 28 licensed scrapyard dealers here to obey the law.

He described cable theft as a crime which could affect many end users, especially those whose businesses relied on the internet and communication.

Ahsmon said last year Kuching police recorded 21 cable theft cases involving RM210,000 in damages.

From these, 17 cases (81 per cent) have been solved and 36 individuals, aged between 19 and 36, were arrested.

“Out of the 36 individuals, 24 of them tested positive for drugs with some being repeat crime offenders,” he said.

All 36 have been charged in court under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft, Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief, and Section 411 of the Penal Code for dishonestly receiving stolen property.

The three scrapyard dealers were charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code.

Ahsmon said the police are grateful for the cooperation given by Telekom Malaysia (TM) and the public, by channelling vital information during the investigation of the 21 cases.

He pointed out cable theft cases are mostly the work of individuals.

“To further enhance our policing work, the district police here have formed a special team called CAT (Counter Aggressive Team), which is dedicated to property theft such as vehicles and communications cables,” he added.

Earlier, Ahsmon witnessed the handing over of certificates of appreciation from TM to police officers and personnel who were actively involved in solving cable theft cases last year.

TM Sarawak general manager Abdul Rahman Taha presented the certificates.