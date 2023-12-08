Lee: 759 live breeder pigs to arrive at KIA from Denmark tomorrow

KUCHING (Dec 8): A total of 759 live breeder pigs from Denmark are scheduled to arrive at Kuching International Airport (KIA) at 2am tomorrow.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin described the importation of the live breeder pigs, totalling over 38 tonnes in weight, as a “historic consignment”.

He said this when commending local importer Green Breeder Sdn Bhd for its commitment to the agriculture sector.

“It is poised to boost local breeding operations, enhance genetic diversity, and strengthen the agricultural landscape in Sarawak,” Lee said in a statement from the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) today.

Green Breeder is a leading player in the meat and meat product merchant wholesale industry.

“The company is chartering a special flight to transport live swine from Denmark to Kuching, Sarawak, marking a substantial investment in the industry,” said Green Breeder.

“The successful chartering of this flight comes after overcoming a series of challenges, including obtaining the Foreign Air Operators Certificate (FAOC) for Air Atlanta Icelandic to operate into Kuching International Airport.”

Green Breeder said it is grateful to Lee and his ministry for their invaluable assistance in obtaining the FAOC Variation in a timely manner for all aircraft in the fleet of Magma Aviation Limited, the lessee of Air Atlanta Icelandic VP.

“Green Breeder looks forward to continuing its efforts to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the agriculture sector in Sarawak. The company is committed to supporting local agriculture and ensuring food security through its operations,” it said.

On Nov 28, Green Breeder director Dr Ng Shiew Thiam met with Lee to seek the ministry’s help to get the necessary approvals and permits for the direct chartered flight to transport live swine from Denmark to Kuching, Sarawak.

Also present at the meeting were the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Selamat Jati Yanjah and its aviation technical advisor Sio Yew Hua.