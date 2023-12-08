Minister: Construction of RM5 mln dedicated APM office in Sibu to begin 2024

KUCHING (Dec 8): The construction of a new RM5 million dedicated Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) office in Sibu District will begin next year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali in revealing this said the pilot project is expected to be completed in three years to accommodate the need for a dedicated APM office in the state.

“Many APM offices, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak, still operate from federal and state government premises, or rely on CSR (corporate social responsibility) from various companies.

“Therefore, we initiated this pilot project to ensure APM in stages will have their own offices on its own land, and we are pleased to launch this project in Sarawak.

“We hope that with this project and with the support of the state government, we would not only expand APM’s presence but also elevate the organisation’s capabilities, competency, and the welfare of its members,” he said.

Armizan was speaking to reporters when met after the handing over ceremony of vehicles and assets to APM Sarawak here today.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and APM chief commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed.

APM Sarawak received seven of the remaining 15 4×4 ambulances for use by the agency in six APM zones scattered over various districts statewide. The first eight were handed over in July this year.

Other assets received were two Toyota Hilux 4×4 pickup trucks, two Proton X70 SUVs, five Perodua Ativa SUVs, eight Perodua Aruz SUVs, 48 motorcycles, one coaster bus, and two 250hp outboard engines.

“The official handover of assets today is part of a comprehensive effort to strengthen the role of APM Sarawak. These assets have been approved through the 2023 allocation of RM7.4 million.

“The addition of vehicles and assets is a continuous strategy to enhance the functionality of APM in terms of competence by improving the overall capability of assets, as well as organizational and human aspects. This effort is in line with the agenda to ensure that APM can improve the quality of services to the people,” said Armizan.

The event also witnessed APM Sarikei volunteer member Mohamad Syafiq Mohamad Ali Hanaffiah received the Bintang Gagah Berani Pertahanan Awam, Jasa Murni ribbon and Dekad Platinum ribbon for his extraordinary courage in risking his life to save an elderly citizen along with three grandchildren during a fire incident involving five houses in Kuching last August.