Northern region mission schools get RM944,440 from S’wak govt for upgrades, repairs next year

MIRI (Dec 8): The Sarawak government has allocated RM944,440 to seven mission schools in the northern region for upgrading and repair works next year.

Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the schools are SK Good Shepherd, Marudi; SK RC Kubong, Limbang; SK St Anthony, Bintulu; SK St Edmund, Limbang; SK St Joseph, Miri; SK St Pius, Long San Baram; and SMK St Joseph, Miri.

“SMK St Joseph, Miri will be receiving an allocation amounting RM204,760, while SK Good Shepherd and SK St Edmund each will get RM169,840.

“The remaining five schools will each receive an allocation of RM100,000,” he said when officiating at SMK St Joseph’s graduation ceremony today.

The Senadin assemblyman said that the allocations are proof of the state government’s commitment and support towards education in the country, especially in Sarawak.

As a state that is pioneering green technology as well as digital economy, Lee said it is crucial that Sarawakians, especially the younger generation, study in these fields.

“The state government relies heavily upon our younger generation, hence the emphasis on education so that when they succeed in education; they can contribute back towards building the state,” he said.

School principal Peter Use Lenjau said 179 students will be sitting for this year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

“I would like to thank all parents and our parent-teacher association (PTA) for their support towards their children.

“We are really grateful for their support and understanding,” he said.