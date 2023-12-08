Relief for folks as Pakan now has ATM

KUCHING (Dec 8): Folks in Pakan, Julau no longer have to drive all the way to Sarikei to get to the nearest automated teller machine (ATM).

This is after Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom launched a new ATM for the district yesterday, his aide Sylvester Embuas Bagi told The Borneo Post when contacted.

“The Safeguard ATM is installed at the Pakan district office and can dispense up to RM300,000 daily.

“It was launched at 2.30pm today (Dec 7) by Tan Sri, and I was given the honour to be the first person to withdraw money from it,” said Embuas.

He added that the Safeguard ATM offers services for multiple banks including UnionPay and EXK facilities.

It functions 24 hours daily and renders services like cash deposit, withdrawal and money transfer.

Several years ago, AgroBank installed an ATM in Pakan but later closed it down. In 2020 when the movement control order was in force, Pakan folks felt it was indeed a necessity to have an ATM closer to home.

“The Safeguard ATM will be one of the most useful facilities for the benefit of constituents and travellers alike in Pakan, which was recently acknowledged by the Department of Statistics Malaysia as the friendliest district in Malaysia by virtue of its findings via MyCensus 2020.

“I am very sure that people in Pakan and also those residing in surrounding areas will feel relieved to hear this good news, as they do not have to travel to Sarikei or Sibu just to withdraw or deposit money,” Embuas said.

It takes about an hour’s drive to reach Sarikei town from Pakan.