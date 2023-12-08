Sarawak comes second behind Sabah in Sopma XXI

SIBU (Dec 8): Sarawak has captured six gold, two silver and four bronze medals to finish second overall behind Sabah (17-15-7) in the 21st Para Sukma and Malaysia Deaf Games (Sopma XXI) in Kuala Lumpur from Dec 3 to 7.

The medals were won in tenpin bowling, badminton and athletics.

Sia Chew Ing from Sibu was the toast of the team after she was crowned Sopma XXI Athlete after winning a gold in the women’s singles and the all event women categories.

In the women’s trio, Sia, Nurlyanna Arnezza and Nurul Farhanna, bagged a gold medal.

In the women’s doubles, Sia and Nurlyanna walked home with a silver medal.

In the men’s doubles, Lau Yok Lok and Abang Muhammad Fakhri won a gold medal.

In the men’s trio category, Lau, Abang Muhammad and Agan Ballang Kapong contributed gold for Sarawak.

In the all event men category, Abang Muhammad bagged a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Sarawak shuttlers brought home one gold medal through the mixed doubles pair Maggie Paya Udau and Tie Sing Kiong.

In the men’s singles, Syafiq Phua Fadhlee Phua won a silver medal, while in men’s doubles, Syafiq Phua partnered with Tie, to win a bronze medal.

In athletics, Carrie Kepani won a bronze medal in women’s long jump, while Chan Khing Hing bagged bronze in men’s discus throw.

A total of 14 athletes from Sarawak took part in this Sopma, where the state was represented in three of five events contested, namely tenpin bowling, athletics and badminton.

The athletes from Sibu were Sia (bowling), Tie and Ng Wei Yi (badminton).