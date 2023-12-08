Sarawak to host Asiacraft 2024 Expo

KUCHING (Dec 8): The Sarawak Ministry Of Tourism, Creative Industry dan Performing Arts will be hosting Asiacraft 2024 Expo, a first home-grown international craft and creative industry exhibition in Malaysia, which will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here from Dec 6 to 8 next year.

State Deputy Minister Of Tourism, Creative Industry dan Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan said the exhibition themed “Transformation of the Craft and Creative Industry in the Digital Economy” is expected to attract 200 exhibitors, as well as 10,000 visitors from 15 countries.

“My ministry foresees the future will be digital for the craft and creative industry and as such, the expo will adopt the theme. There will be 15 workshops and masterclasses to include 30 speakers and panelists, as well as 100 business matching meetings to be held (during the expo),” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Snowdan, who is the organising chairman of the exhibition said the event would focus on supporting the craft and creative industry’s market expansion internationally and to promote digital transformation in the industry.

He added that Sarawak’s rich heritage of traditional craft, arts, housewares and their creative sectors including film, music, dance and digital and visual arts would also be featured at the exhibition. – Bernama