Sibu food delivery man loses RM75,300 to online investment scam

SIBU (Dec 8): A food delivery man suffered losses of RM75,300 after falling victim to an online investment scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim, in his 50’s, came across the advertisement on Facebook on Sept 10 which promises a handsome return.

He said the man then clicked on the advertisement link which led him to a WhatsApp chat with the fraudster, who introduced herself as an agent named Susan and also explained the benefits of the investment.

Zulkipli said on Sept 24, the fraudster then signed up the man’s phone number into an investment group on behalf of ‘Global Live Road Show’.

He said the fraudster then asked the man to upload his Bain Online application, and was required to make a payment to start the investment.

“From Oct 25 to Nov 24, the victim made six online transfers into four company accounts for investment purposes,” he added.

He said the man became suspicious when he contacted the suspect to withdraw his investment money, but the suspect gave various excuses.

The man felt duped before lodging a police report on Dec 7.

Zulkipli said an investigation paper had been opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

On that note, he advised the public to check first before making any investment online to avoid becoming a fraud victim.

In addition to that, he also advised the public to be careful with offers of profit or high returns and to check the status of an investment with Bank Negara Malaysia first.