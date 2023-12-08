SMC chief: Sibu folk celebrate Christmas in strong social cohesion, religious harmony

SIBU (Dec 8): Sibu folk can stand tall for their strong social cohesion and religious harmony, where festive occasions such as Christmas are celebrated together, irrespective of background, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

He pointed out the riverine town’s uniqueness, when speaking at the opening ceremony and lighting up of the Christmas tree at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here tonight.

“Just now, the organising chairman (Councillor Simon Wee) said we (Sibu) may not be like other cities (in terms of decorations), but actually all these Christmas trees put up here tonight, amongst us, all races are here and we are celebrating Christmas together.

“This is what is unique about Sibu – we should be very proud of it. That is what is unique, which is more beautiful than any Christmas tree,” he said.

Adding on, Ting said the lighting of festive lights tonight will go a long way to show Sibu town’s Christmas spirit.

“And to make ourselves known everywhere that all of us, despite our race, religion, creed, we can come together as a community to celebrate Christmas together,” he added.

He also urged Sibu folk to turn up in droves for the coming Countdown 2024 on Dec 31 at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the first round marking of the ‘Christmas Tree Decoration Contest’ started tonight, while the second round will be on Dec 24.

A total of 12 Christmas trees have been erected and decorated for this contest.

SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley was also present at the lighting up ceremony.