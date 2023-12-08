SMC dismisses viral WhatsApp message claiming gifts of candy banned during Christmas parade

SIBU (Dec 8): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has dismissed a viral WhatsApp message claiming that participants of tomorrow’s Christmas parade are not allowed to give candy to the public.

SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley clarified the council had not issued such a directive.

“Council focuses on the lighting up and performances on main stage as well as facilitates with inter-agencies, like police on traffic matters.

“No such directive was made by council on such matters,” he explained.

The WhatsApp message had claimed there were rumours Christmas parade participants would not be allowed to give candy to the public as this would lead to littering.

Some 5,000 participants are expected for the parade, which is organised by the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Sibu.

It will begin from Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 (Sibu Town Square) around 7pm.

Event organising chairman, the Venerable Joseph Dusit Ijau had said the Anglican Church is hosting this year’s Sibu Christmas Parade.

Joseph, who is ACS Sibu chairman, said besides the Anglican Church, the other participating churches include the Roman Catholic Church; Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC) Methodist Church; Sarawak Iban Annual Conference (SIAC) Methodist Church; and Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM).