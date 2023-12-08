SMC, DVS Sibu target young audience for rabies awareness drive

SIBU (Dec 8): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) yesterday spreads its rabies awareness and education programme for the younger community through its anti-rabies awareness talk at SK Perbandaran Sibu No. 4 here.

Held in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak, the programme was attended by some 200 pupils and staff members.

“When encountering stray animals, avoid approaching them or have any contact with them,” SMC councillor Kiing Teck Ho said in his speech at the event.

“Inform the adults if the stray animals are behaving strangely in order for them to take appropriate measures,” he added.

On pet ownership’s responsibilities, he advised the young audience to have their parents send their pets for regular vaccinations to ensure that they are protected from the disease.

“It is everyone’s collective responsibility in preventing rabies and this can be done by responsibly caring for our pets by not letting them roam freely out of the house compound,” he stressed.

“As dog owners, keep the pets inside the house compound as this is not only to ensure their safety but also for the safety of others,” Kiing said, while highlighting news reports on rabies-related deaths in Sarawak as a constant reminder for vigilance.

Also present was DVS Sibu Divisional Office head Dr Siong Jing Jing who gave a talk at the event.