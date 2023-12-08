Friday, December 8
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»SMC, DVS Sibu target young audience for rabies awareness drive

SMC, DVS Sibu target young audience for rabies awareness drive

0
By Betrisianini Bakit on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Pupils of SK Perbandaran Sibu No. 4 are all ears during the rabies awareness talk.

SIBU (Dec 8): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) yesterday spreads its rabies awareness and education programme for the younger community through its anti-rabies awareness talk at SK Perbandaran Sibu No. 4 here.

Held in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak, the programme was attended by some 200 pupils and staff members.

“When encountering stray animals, avoid approaching them or have any contact with them,” SMC councillor Kiing Teck Ho said in his speech at the event.

“Inform the adults if the stray animals are behaving strangely in order for them to take appropriate measures,” he added.

On pet ownership’s responsibilities, he advised the young audience to have their parents send their pets for regular vaccinations to ensure that they are protected from the disease.

“It is everyone’s collective responsibility in preventing rabies and this can be done by responsibly caring for our pets by not letting them roam freely out of the house compound,” he stressed.

“As dog owners, keep the pets inside the house compound as this is not only to ensure their safety but also for the safety of others,” Kiing said, while highlighting news reports on rabies-related deaths in Sarawak as a constant reminder for vigilance.

Also present was DVS Sibu Divisional Office head Dr Siong Jing Jing who gave a talk at the event.

Sponsored links