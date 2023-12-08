Three children drown in Kudat pond

KUDAT (Dec 8): Three children drowned when trying to rescue one of them in a pond at a construction site in Kampung Perpaduan Ria 1, Kudat on Thursday.

The three victims were two boys named Wan Hermi, 11, and Mohd Syahwan, 7, and an 11-year-old girl, Nurul Isah.

Kudat police chief Superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the victims and their friends had gone to the pond for a swim.

He said the youngest was believed to be the first to jump into the pond but failed to resurface.

“This prompted the other two to jump in to rescue their friend but they also failed to return to the surface,” he said on Friday.

“The other friends then ran back home to tell their parents what happened,” he added.

Mohd Haris said the villagers then rushed to the site. They dived into the pond and found the three victims unconscious at the bottom.

“All the victims were pronounced dead at the Kudat district hospital,” he said.

Mohd Haris advised the public not to speculate on the incident and post photos of the victims on social media out of consideration for the families.

“Let the police investigate the matter,” he said, adding that the matter had been classified as sudden death for now.

Kudat Fire and Rescue Department chief Ishak Jabas said that based on preliminary information, the three victims were believed to have been playing in the pond which was dug for construction purposes.

“We received a distress call at 5.36pm. By the time the team arrived, all the victims had been brought out of the pond by members of the public,” he said.

The unconscious children were given CPR by the medical officer and Emergency Medical Rescue Services before being sent to the Kudat Hospital, he said.