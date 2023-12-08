Zahid: National TVET Policy to be launched June 2024

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): The National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy is expected to be launched in June 2024, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The National TVET Council Committee chairman said the policy framework would be brought to the Cabinet soon for approval.

“It is not a new policy but the coordination of TVET education activities between 12 ministries and 1,344 TVET institutions across the country.

“The government and the private sector should collaborate, which is why the cooperation between the Ministry of Higher Education and the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers has established a joint venture with more than 10,000 companies where all TVET participants who complete the courses were immediately hired,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after the launching of the mynext TVET initiative and the exchanging of memorandum of cooperation (MoC) documents between the government and government-linked (GLC) and private companies in conjunction with the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

Ahmad Zahid also suggested that all 1,344 TVET institutions in the country introduce the method of 30 per cent learning in the classroom and 70 per cent lab work and on-the-job training so that students could gain knowledge or exposure at an early stage.

“This is to ensure that the graduates from TVET institutions will be more accepted by companies, GLCs and multinational companies that need skilled manpower,” he said.

The mynext TVET initiative, an online platform developed by Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) focuses primarily on the formation of an integrated and efficient TVET talent management information system.

At the event, 19 MoCs between the government, GLCs and private companies were signed based on the suitability of the fields and the mutually agreed scope in an effort to establish a close cooperation with the industry. – Bernama