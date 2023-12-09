14 Lodge National students receive gold in Duke of Edinburgh’s Int’l Award

KUCHING (Dec 9): Fourteen students from Lodge National Secondary School have received the Gold Award under the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

The awards were presented by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim during a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, said the school in a statement.

The accreditation aims to celebrate youths who show commitment and determination in completing their journey of the gold award.

The gold award requires 12 months to complete, in which youths build their own programme of activities in five sections, namely skills, physical, community services, four-day exploration, and five-day outreach/residential project.

“It was truly a rewarding experience in the award journey. I started out as a Bronze level participant in Form 2, and continued with my Silver level in Form 3,” said gold award recipient Alicia Lau Kai Xuan.

“During the pandemic and post-pandemic periods, we managed to carry out our activities despite many challenges and limitations. I am thankful to my teachers, school management and parents for encouraging me to achieve this award.”

Meanwhile, Wong Jade Chian, the leader of the award programme in Lodge National Secondary School, expressed her appreciation to parents and the state Youth and Sports Department which had supported the programme in the school.

She was among the leaders from states all over Malaysia who received their Certificate of Appreciation for the tireless efforts to mentor the youths in their gold award journey.

A total of 106 gold award recipients and Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award leaders attended the ceremony.