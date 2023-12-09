Abg Jo: British Petroleum keen on partnering with Petros to develop CCUS in S’wak

KUCHING (Dec 9): British Petroleum (BP) has shown interest in establishing a partnership with Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) to develop Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) in Sarawak, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that such cooperation is the right step towards a sustainable clean energy future for the benefit of future generations.

According to him, Sarawak’s suitable geological structure for storing carbon dioxide (CO2) has also attracted BP’s interest in forming a network with Petros.

“So we (the Sarawak government) hope that the future cooperation between BP and Petros will be able to carry out studies on potential carbon storage locations in Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in a meeting between the Sarawak government and BP at The Park Tower Knightbridge Hotel, London on Friday evening.

Also present at the meeting were the Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Datuk Zakri Jaafar, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh and other invited guests.

During the meeting, Petros Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy Abang Arabi Abang Narudin gave a presentation on Petros’ direction in the development of CCUS.

Abang Johari also led the Sarawak government delegation at a separate meeting to hold talks with Hambro Perks — a company that focuses on technology-enabled businesses with its main business operations located in the United Kingdom.