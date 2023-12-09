DBKU Road Race: Road closures in effect at several locations from 7.30am

KUCHING (Dec 9): The police here will be deploying a total of 61 personnel and 10 officers for tomorrow’s DBKU Road Race 1.0 cycling competition.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said these personnel will be tasked with ensuring smooth traffic flow and safety throughout the race.

“The public are advised to plan their journey and to choose alternative routes, and comply with the instructions of police officers on duty,” he said in a statement.

He added that road closures are in effect from 7.30am until the completion of the event.

The affected roads are the traffic lights near the Petra Jaya fire station at Jalan Sultan Tengah, as well as the traffic light intersections along Jalan Sultan Tengah, Jalan Samariang and Jalan Tan Sri Abang Ikhwan.

The DBKU Road Race 1.0 will be flagged off at the Civic Centre starting at 6am, and will end at Kuching North City Hall in Bukit Siol.

A total of 295 local and international participants are expected to join the event, which is divided into the 120km and 60km races.

The race route includes Kuching Civic Centre, Jalan Crookshank, Jalan Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui, Jalan Central Timur, Jalan Deshon, Jalan Ban Hock, Sri Aman roundabout, Jalan Abell, Jalan Chan Chin Ann, Jalan Padungan, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Temple Street, Wayang Street, Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Jalan Satok, Abang Kipali interchange, Abang Haji Mohammad Zin roundabout, Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub, Abang Haji Suleiman roundabout, Jalan Stadium, Jalan Casuarina, Jalan Diplomatik, Sultan Tengah roundabout, Jalan Sultan Tengah Jalan Samariang link-road, Pasir Pandak junction, Jalan FAC, Jalan Camar, Lorong Matang Jaya, Taman Kopodim, Telaga Air junction, Politeknik Kuching junction, Rambungan junction, Bandar Baru Samariang junction, Jalan Casuarina, Demak Jaya roundabout, Demak Jaya, Demak Laut, Jalan Keruing, BCCK, Demak Jaya roundabout, Abang Haji Suleiman roundabout, Kelab Golf Sarawak, Petra Jaya fire station, Jalan Samariang and Bukit Siol.

For further inquiries, contact the Kuching Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division on 082-259900.