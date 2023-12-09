Ex-school chairman: Using English as medium of instruction for science reflects govt’s vision for future of S’wak

SIBU (Dec 9): The decision to use English as the medium of instruction for science in secondary schools is a testament to the government’s vision for the future of Sarawak.

According to SMK Tiong Hin former chairman of the school board, Philip Lau, the decision reflects a forward thinking approach that prioritises academic success and global competitiveness of students.

“We are indeed fortunate to have a far-sighted leader who understands the importance of language in our increasingly globalised world. The decision to use English as the medium of instruction for science in secondary schools is a testament to the government’s vision for the future of Sarawak.

“It’s fantastic to see the Sarawak government taking a proactive stance in shaping the education system for the better,” Lau said in his opening speech at SMK Tiong Hin’s annual prize giving ceremony here yesterday.

As Sarawak continues to progress, he added, the need for a skilled and diverse workforce, especially in the fields of science and engineering, becomes more apparent.

“Therefore, it is imperative for us, as a school, to gear up and reinforce our students’ proficiency in both English and Chinese, in addition to Bahasa Malaysia.

“To the graduating students, I encourage you to embrace the multi-lingual and multi-cultural landscape that Sarawak offers, and use your language skills to connect with others and navigate the global community,” Lau emphasised.

The ceremony saw SMK Tiong Hin students Celestine Chong Jia Xuan and Cassandra Ma Jun Chi win the Datuk Teng Chin Hua Award 2023.

Lau expressed his gratitude to teachers and staff of SMK Tiong Hin for their guidance, mentorship and dedication in shaping the students into remarkable individuals today.

“Your commitment to providing a quality education and nurturing our students is truly commendable.

“I also would like to congratulate the graduating class of SMK Tiong Hin. Your hard work, dedication and perseverance have brought you to this momentous occasion, and I have no doubt that you will continue to achieve great things in the next phase of your academic and personal pursuits,” Lau added.

Principal of SMK Tiong Hin, Ooi Leong Hoon, was among those present.