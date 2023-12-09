Foreign Minister: Malaysia Madani concept relevant to be advanced, adapted globally

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 9): The Malaysia Madani concept is relevant to be advanced and adapted on a global scale, particularly in countries with a Muslim-majority population, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said.

He said this was because it holds universal values, alongside criteria based on ‘Maqasid Syariah’ (objectives of Syariah); sustainability; environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects as well as sustainable development goals, which are among the focuses of the global world.

For instance, Zambry said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has various effects on sustained socio-economics and has changed the ways of life globally, including in Malaysia, adding that these uncertainties that persist until now give a pessimistic outlook for the future.

“Fortunately, under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, a comprehensive idea has been presented, a national development policy framework in the post-normal era and post-Covid-19 known as Malaysia Madani,” he said in his speech at the National Madani Civilisation Seminar here today.

Themed ‘Kebangkitan Nusa dan Anjakan Global’ (Revival of the Nation and Global Shift), the seminar was organised by Wadah Pencerdasan Umat Malaysia (Wadah), Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) and National Muslim Students Association (PKPIM).

Zambry said Malaysia Madani was not meant to solve problems or meet current national needs but acts as a trajectory for a framework to shape the country’s future and fulfill its potential.

“The concept is a framework for a new chapter in Malaysia’s development from a civilisation point of view that fulfills the six Madani pillars, namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion,” he said. – Bernama