Inaugural S’wak Choir Conductor’s Workshop to be staged in Kuching in Jan

KUCHING (Dec 9): The first-ever Sarawak Choir Conductor’s Workshop is scheduled to take place at Telang Usan Hotel here from Jan 26-28, 2024.

Organised by the Kuching Choral Society, the groundbreaking event is supported by the esteemed Malaysian Association of Music Educators (MAME).

According to a press release, guiding this musical journey is Susanna Saw, an illustrious music educator, speaker, facilitator, and adjudicator known globally.

Holding a Master’s in Music Education (Choral Focus) from Westminster Choir College in the United States, Saw currently serves as a lecturer and choir director at the Faculty of Music at the University of Malaya (UM) and the Malaysian Institute of Art (MIA).

Her choirs, including the MIA Ladies Chorus, the Men’s Chorus, and the Mixed Voices Choir, have earned accolades in international competitions.

Saw’s extensive experience positions her as a beacon of inspiration for the Sarawak Choir Conductor’s Workshop.

Participants can anticipate a wealth of insights drawn from her successful track record in choral education, further enriched by her role as the organiser of the 24th International Kodály Symposium in August 2019 held in Kuching.

The Sarawak Choir Conductor’s Workshop, enhanced by Saw’s contributions and collaboration with MAME, will delve into essential course contents: Recruitment Strategies, Audition Process, Vocal Pedagogy, Basic Conducting Gestures, Repertoire Reading, and Rehearsal Techniques.

This comprehensive curriculum aims to empower participants with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in choral leadership.

President of Kuching Choral Society (KCS) Benedict JC Lo extends a warm invitation to all music enthusiasts for this foundational workshop.

According to him, the workshop is strategically designed to introduce the fundamentals of choral conducting, strategies for establishing and developing a vibrant choral community, and providing insights to prepare choirs for upcoming competitions.

Lo emphasised the importance of participants in shaping the choral landscape of Kuching and Sarawak.

He added that the workshop encourages a celebration of the beauty of choral music and a collective effort toward building a stronger, more harmonious future.

“Be part of this historic musical venture. Your participation is not just an opportunity to learn but a vital contribution to the evolution of Sarawak’s choral music scene.

“Join us in celebrating the beauty of choral music and working together towards a stronger, more harmonious future. Your presence is eagerly anticipated at the Sarawak Choir Conductor’s Workshop, where musical brilliance begins,” he said in the statement.

For registration and more information, visit https://linktr.ee/kuchingchoralsociety.