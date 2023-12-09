Kuching couple delighted to be selected for Akad Semarak Ummah mass wedding programme

KUCHING (Dec 9): They say love conquers all, and this has been demonstrated by the bond between Ali Panel and Suriyani Suib.

Ali, 51, who met Suriyani,45, eighteen months ago, said he did not expect that they would be selected to participate in the Akad Semarak Ummah mass wedding programme despite having only seen each other in a short amount of time.

He said many couples, especially the young ones, applied to join the programme as it helps to reduce the wedding cost.

“I found out about this programme at the Islamic Religious Department (Jais) office. I am grateful, happy and lucky to be able to celebrate my wedding day not only with my family but also with our federal minister Datuk Seri Nancy. Together with other couples and their families.

“We appreciate Datuk Seri for attending our wedding,” he told reporters when met at Masjid Darul Hana here today.

The couple was among the 30 who participated in the Akad Semarak Ummah mass wedding programme organised by the federal Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry and the Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (Jais).

Meanwhile, Women, Family, and Community Development minister Dato Seri Nancy Shukri said the programme will be expanded nationwide as part of measures to counter the declining fertility rate in the country.

She also said the programme aims to encourage young people to marry legally, thus all expenses for wedding ceremonies and feasts would be borne by the government.

“The programme also aims to encourage young people to marry legally and teenage pregnancies.

“Besides helping them to marry properly, the ministry, through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), also provides courses for young couples to manage themselves and their families,” she added.

Also present was Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman.