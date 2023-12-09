Luyang to enjoy more stable power supply

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 9): The Luyang 33/11kV Main Distribution Substation (PPU) near Bukit Padang here will ensure stable electricity supply for consumers there as well as in surrounding areas.

According to Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Tze, the PPU is important to ensure that the electricity supply is stable and the good service of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to the rakyat.

“We can expect less frequent blackouts and power supply disruptions in Luyang once the RM40.9 million PPU is completed in August 2025,” he said at the ground breaking ceremony on Saturday.

Phoong who is Luyang assemblyman, said the construction of the PPU is an important milestone in terms of electricity supply for Luyang and the surrounding areas.

He also said that as part of SESB’s continued commitment to improve its service to the rakyat, the utility company will also be constructing another PPU in Lido which will be able to produce 30 MW of electricity.

The tender for the PPU is expected to be out by the second quarter of next year and the project is expected to start in the fourth quarter of the same year.

SESB chairman Datuk Seri Pangima Wilfred Madius Tangau in his speech said that the PPU has been identified as one of the high impact projects to strengthen the electricity distribution system in Luyang.

The completion of this Luyang PPU will be able to accommodate the future load increase in Luyang, he said, adding that the project will be able to increase sufficient and reliable supply for the 33kV and 11kV systems in the Luyang, Kota Kinabalu and surrounding areas as well as create a more reliable 33kV and 11kV distribution system.

“This project worth RM40 million will be completed in August 2025 and is expected to benefit approximately 8,195 users around this area,” he said.

SESB, Tangau said, will continue to play an important role in fulfilling the government’s agenda to ensure that the people receive sufficient, reliable, efficient, affordable and safe electricity supply.

It will continue to act as a catalyst for the economic generator of the state of Sabah especially through the Sabah Maju Jaya agenda and fulfill its role as a developer and supplier of electricity for Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan, he added.