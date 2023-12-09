Man cheats death as vehicle bursts into flames in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 9): A man managed to escape to safety after his car suddenly caught fire while he was driving near SMK Pending at 11pm on Friday night.

Bomba in a statement today said firefighters from the Padungan fire station were dispatched to scene, where upon their arrival they began extinguishing the fire.

Within 34 minutes, the fire was fully extinguished.

After ensuring the fire would not reignite and that the area was safe for other road users, they wrapped up their operations.

The cause of the fire and damages are still being investigated.