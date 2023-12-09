Missing Marudi senior citizen found dead in water-logged drain

MIRI (Dec 9): A 76-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in Kampung Cina, Marudi was found dead inside a water-filled drain not far from his house today.

The victim was identified as Ngo Eh Min.

Marudi fire station in a statement said it activated a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation at 12.55pm after the victim’s family came to the station to file a report.

“The family said they were concerned as the victim had left their house alone at 9.30am and had failed to return.

“A team was dispatched to the location where the victim was believed to have been last seen and following a brief search, found the victim about two feet underwater inside a drain,” it said.

The body was handed over to police for further action, with Bomba concluding the SAR at 1.48pm.