Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 9): A male motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after colliding with another vehicle at the Simpang Tiga flyover here Saturday morning.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the police were contacted of the crash at 10.55am.

“The deceased was identified as a 27-year-old local male,” he said.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

According to sources, the victim was thrown off his machine onto the side of the road due to the impact of the collision.

An ambulance was called to the scene, where the victim was given first-aid treatment by medical personnel before being sent to the hospital for further treatment.

There, the victim succumbed to his injuries while under treatment.