M’sian para-athlete Noor Askuzaimey wins gold at 2023 Boccia Asia-Oceania Championship

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 9): Para-athlete Noor Askuzaimey Mat Salim brought honour to Malaysia by clinching a gold medal at the 2023 World Boccia Asia-Oceania Regional Championships in Hong Kong today.

In the final match of the BC4 women’s event, Noor Askuzaimey, ranked 25th in the world, surprised the eighth-ranked Thai Nuanchan Phonsila by winning 3-2 at the Ma On Shan Sports Centre.

China’s Lin Ximei secured the bronze medal by beating Hong Kong player Yuen Cheung, with a score of 3-2.

The championship, which started last Sunday, will conclude on Dec 12. – Bernama