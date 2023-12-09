Ngemah rep assures issues affecting constituents will be addressed

KANOWIT (Dec 9): Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana will ensure that the people in his area will enjoy proper development, assistance and socio-economy in the future.

Among issues that got his attention were water supply, road conditions, housing assistance and eco-tourism.

“There are still 69 identified longhouses that have not yet received supply of treated clean water. I am actively bringing this issue to the relevant parties to provide this facility as soon as possible.

“In addition, the government will also try to ensure that every road leading to a longhouse or village area will be tarred even if it takes time with a limited budget,” he said in his speech at a ‘Leaders Meet the People’ gathering at Rumah Lawrence Angking, Nanga Trusa, Lepan here on Thursday.

At the event, he also informed that the housing assistance had been increased to RM50,000 and longhouses can now apply for this housing loan from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and elected representatives, as decided at the last State Legislative Assembly meeting.

Touching on eco-tourism, Anyi urged those interested in the programme to apply directly to the relevant ministry and not only through state assemblymen.

“For information, applications not only can be applied through state assemblymen but also through members of parliament because each representative is given an allocation to help the residents of their area.

“Applications can also be requested directly from the relevant ministry or department as long as they are done according to procedures and with sufficient documentation,” he said.

Regarding the road to the Nanga Trusa area leading to Rumah Lawrence, Anyi said it will be given priority by the government and he will discuss the matter with the Public Works Department in the near future.

Later, he announced an allocation of Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants of RM6,000 to Rumah Lawrence which has 12 doors, with each door receiving RM500, and RM3,000 to its Women’s Bureau.

Also present were Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Ngemah Division deputy chairman Ramba Resang, its Women chief Cr Mutang Kerani and other invited guests.