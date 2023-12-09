Over 10,000 converge for ACS Sibu Christmas Parade

SIBU (Dec 9): A mammoth crowd numbering over 10,000 participated in the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Sibu Christmas Parade 2023 tonight.

The festive mood was truly in the air as members of the public began gathering at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 as early as 5pm.

The Christmas parade, organised by ACS Sibu branch with the Anglican Church as the hosting church, kicked off with event organising chairman Venerable Archdeacon Joseph Dusit Ijau, who is also ACS Sibu branch chairman, delivering the welcoming prayer.

The Christmas Day message was delivered by ACS chairman and Bishop of Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute.

“What joy it is to be here with you. I want to congratulate ACS Sibu, heads of churches, and more so everyone for being here to celebrate the birth of our saviour. Tahniah (congratulations),” said Danald.

The event continued with the lighting of the Unity Candle at 6.55pm by Danald, Joseph, Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) superintendent Pastor Yahya Ating, Catholic Bishop of Sibu Rt Revd Joseph Hii, Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC) Methodist Church president Dr Lau Hui Ming, and Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.

Besides the Anglican Church, the participating churches are the Roman Catholic Church, SCAC Methodist Church, Sarawak Iban Annual Conference (SIAC) Methodist Church, BEM and other churches.