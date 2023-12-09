Over 30 institutions to take part in career, education fair in Miri

MIRI (Dec 9): More than 30 education institutions and agencies will be taking part in a career and education fair organised by the Miri MP Chiew Choon Man Service Centre at Pullman Hotel tomorrow.

According to the event organising chairman Alan Ling, the fair, which is organised in collaboration with L & P Consultant Services Miri, will take place at the function hall on the sixth floor of the hotel.

He called on members of the public, especially parents, as well as Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) school leavers to take advantage of the event to obtain information on education and career opportunities available to them.

“Various higher learning institutions (IPTs) will also be on hand to provide advisory services on programmes or courses offered at their respective institutions, whether at the diploma, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree or Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) level,” he disclosed.

According to Ling, the morning part of the programme, which will run from 9am to 12pm, will include a lecture and sharing session by experts in various fields such as accounting, law, medicine, real estate, psychology and many more.

He added that the information given will provide exposure and information to help students choose a programme that best suits them.

An exhibition by participating educational institutions will take place in the afternoon session.

“The education exhibition will be really unique because we also invited the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), Petronas, CelcomDigi, and Hong Leong Bank Berhad (HLBB) to be part of the programme,” Ling added.

He said CelcomDigi will offer special incentives to those interested, based on the terms and conditions that have been set, while HLBB will be involved in giving advice on opening a savings account for students to use while furthering their studies.

Apart from that, Ling said PTPTN and Petronas will share information on available study loans and scholarships for eligible students.

Ling said that there will also be food vouchers and attractive lucky draw prizes to be given out to students on that day.

“We have distributed information on this career and education fair to most secondary schools in Miri,” he said as he called upon members of the public here to come take advantage of the many opportunities offered at the event.

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man is also expected to officiate at the event at 10.30am that day.

For more information on the programme, interested members of the public can contact Yii Ing Ping at 019-8678764.