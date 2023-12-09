Pelawan homeowners affected by April’s freak storm get RM1,000 each

SIBU (Dec 9): A total of 265 homeowners in the Pelawan constituency, whose houses were affected by a freak storm in April this year, yesterday received financial assistance amounting to RM1,000 each.

Pelawan assemblyman Datuk Michael Tiang said the aid was part of the promise he made to the victims during a visit in the aftermath of the storm.

“During the inspection, myself and other Gabungan Parti Sarawak leaders in Sibu made a promise to help those residents whose roofs and houses were damaged by the storm.

“I think we have accomplished our mission, especially for the Pelawan area. So I want to thank the Sarawak government for this financial aid,” he told reporters after the aid distribution ceremony at Swan Square.

According to Tiang, who is Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, the storm that struck in April was at a level never experienced before.

He thanked all the community leaders for helping out in collecting the details of the affected households to facilitate the disbursement of assistance.

“We in Pelawan, we are a family. We should be able to work together and find solutions to our problems,” he said.

On Pelawan’s development, Tiang assured the people that the constituency “will be better year after year” as more projects are carried out.

He pointed out that the drainage system in Pelawan will be improved starting next year.