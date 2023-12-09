PM Anwar gives mandate to UiTM alumni to head initiatives fostering new thinking within Malay community

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given a mandate to the UiTM Malaysia Alumni Federation (PAUiTM) to lead initiatives in fostering new thinking within the Malay community.

In heading towards that direction, Anwar said full support has been given to the agenda of Gerakan Alumni UiTM Turun Masyarakat (GEMA), which will be implemented by PAUiTM, especially concerning the education and economic development of the nation’s children.

The PM stated this in a post on social media today after the PAUiTM visited him at his office yesterday.

Anwar expressed his appreciation for the efforts and role played by the UiTIM Alumni, especially in the Malay and Bumiputera community development agenda.

“I am proud to see the results of UiTM’s efforts since its establishment, which has produced over 700,000 alumni nationwide, thus far.

“This is the result of social engineering efforts that have changed the nation’s development landscape,” he said. — Bernama