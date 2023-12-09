S’wak Transport Minister reminds motorists to be extra careful on the road, citing increase in accidents

MIRI (Dec 9): Based on statistics by the Miri District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division, the number of road accident cases in Miri has increased from 3,107 last year to 3,361 cases in the first 11 months of this year.

There were 39 fatal cases of road accidents with 41 deaths this year compared to 44 cases with 45 deaths last year.

There was also an increase in the number of accidents resulting in damage to 3,268 cases this year from 3,015 cases in 2022.

Apart from that, minor accident cases increased from 19 cases to 37 cases while the number of severe accident cases decreased from 29 cases to 17 cases this year.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin shared the statistics with reporters after handing over helmets and goodies to users in a road safety campaign held at a petrol station in Permyjaya here yesterday.

The Senadin assemblyman disclosed that the campaign under the Sarawak Road Safety Council was to remind all road users on the importance of safety and compliance with traffic regulations.

“Safety measures include the use of seat belts when driving and helmets for motorcyclists.

“Motorists are also reminded not to drive while under the influence of alcohol as this will not only endanger the motorists themselves, but also other road users,” he said.

Lee also said the number of vehicles on the road will normally increase during the holiday or festive seasons and this demands motorists as well as other road users to be extra careful when driving.

For those planning to return to their villages and longhouses this festive season, Lee reminded them to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition and safe to use for long journeys.

“When the number of vehicles on the road increases, users need to be extra careful, because the possibility of an accident will also increase,” he pointed out.