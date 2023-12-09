Uggah: Several development projects to be implemented in Spaoh next year

KUCHING (Dec 9): Several major development projects are expected to be implemented in the Spaoh sub-district in Betong next year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development said these projects would include 10 units of new shoplots, a new futsal field, a new food court area and improved farm roads.

These projects will be implemented by the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA), said Uggah when officiating at the Spaoh Mini Festival held at the community hall in Spaoh today.

He said the construction of the new shoplots would be undertaken by the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA).

“These will be built in the vicinity of the RM30-million Spaoh Bridge which itself is in active construction stage. We want to have more commercial facilities in the effort to expand Spaoh town.

“We want to have more visitors coming so that we can boost the local economy,” he said.

On the futsal field, he said a site had been identified for the RM450,000 project.

In order to cater for more visitors, he said a new RM5 million food court would be constructed near the Spaoh new market.

He added a sum of RM30 million would be spent on building new or upgrading existing farm roads.

“The farmers… they should have access to their farms so that they will be motivated to develop their land to produce more. We want them to be agropreneurs as well,” he said.

Apart from that, he said the Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) would be undertaking a cattle breeding project in Spaoh.

“Then there is the potential here for large scale padi planting. We want Spaoh to be a food hub in the Betong division. We have, after all, the RM286 million Bebuling STOLport to help in the marketing to outside markets. This STOLport construction is expected to be completed next year.

“Of course, we are trying to exploit and develop its many tourism potentials like its many traditional longhouses, its Bukit Sadok historical site linked to the legendary Iban nationalist in the person of Rentap,” he said.

“When we could do all these, we would be helping rural folk to have regular income sources. It is after all the state GPS government’s objectives to bring about more development and progress into rural areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu said the Spaoh Mini Festival was to further strengthen the existing good relationship and unity of the people by getting them to engage with each other through the many social activities, sports and games organised.

Through the mini development exhibition put up by government departments and agencies, he said the people could learn more about their functions and the services that they had to offer.

Uggah’s wife Dato Doreen Mayang, Political Secretary to Sarawak Premier Roseline Mapong, Betong Resident Richard M Abunawas, Betong District Officer Alfred Galing and the mini festival organising chairman Lister Clement Guwie were also present.