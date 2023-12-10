Alarming rise in underage motorcycle riders warrants serious attention

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 10): Serious efforts are needed to address the alarming rise in the number of accidents involving underage motorcycle riders across the country, including in Sarawak, said Dr Farah Nini Dusuki.

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) Children’s Commissioner said there is now an alarming trend of children as young as 11 and 12 years using motorcycles given by their parents as their means of transportation to school.

According to her, the discrepancy between the legal age requirement for obtaining a motorcycle licence – 16 years old – and the reality on the ground poses a significant risk to young riders.

“When one as early as 11 or 12 years old rides motorbikes, they are really opening themselves up to accidents and it is very alarming. The rate of motor accidents and injuries suffered by children as a result of this is actually very high.

“The fact that we even have statistics for children aged seven to 12 involved in motorcycle accidents highlights the blatant disregard for existing laws.

“The legal age for obtaining a motorcycle licence is in place not only to protect the children but also to ensure the safety of others on the road,” she stressed.

Farah said this to thesundaypost when met after speaking at the ‘Rights of Children’ forum, which was also participated by Suhakam executive secretary Altaf Deviyati.

The forum held at La Promenade Mall here was organised in conjunction with the Human Rights Festival Sarawak (HRFS) 2023.

Adding on, Farah revealed that the issue, though grave, has not received adequate attention.

Therefore, she advocates for increased awareness including through the media to educate parents about the risks associated with allowing young children to ride motorcycles without a proper licence.

“It is crucial that we bring this issue to light and take collective action to safeguard our children.

“It is deeply distressing that preventable accidents are claiming the lives of children,” she said.