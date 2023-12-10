Chung Hua Middle School No. 1 bids farewell to long-serving principal

KUCHING (Dec 10): Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No. 1 on Friday held a farewell party at its grounds for outgoing principal Yap Chong Guan.

Having led the Chinese independent school for 18 years, the school said Yap was more than just a principal but also a CHMS No. 1 alumnus.

“All in all, he was with CHMS No. 1 for half a century, from a student pursuing education to becoming an educator to groom more capable youths to be future leaders,” it said in a statement.

Yap enrolled in CHMS No. 1 in 1973 as a student before joining as a staff in 1983. He took over as principal in 2006.

“The school was where I grew up and matured, and I consider it my second home seeing as I had spent most of my quality time at CHMS No. 1.

“I appreciate the trust of the school board in me to lead the school for 18 years, and I also thank parents, the alumni and the community for their generous support to the school.

“In addition, I extend my appreciation to my administrative team including assistants and teachers who have together contributed to the glorious days of CHMS No. 1,” Yap said in the release.

Under his leadership, CHMS No. 1 was awarded ‘Outstanding School with the Most Number of Extracurricular Activities Award’ by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), and ‘Outstanding School Award’ by the state Education Department.

Yap said CHMS No. 1 would not have been awarded the honours if not for the concerted efforts of all of those who had devoted themselves to running the school.

“Not to forget our active and youthful students who have brought the school various honours. There are way too many unforgettable memories that will not slip my mind for a long time,” he said.

Among those present at the farewell do that lasted over an hour was Kuching CHMS No. 1, 3 and 4 Management Committee chairman Dato Richard Wee.