Don: Adult’s duty to ensure children’s safety

KUCHING (Dec 10): People must play their role to ensure the safety of children, which is not the sole responsibility of their parents or guardians, said Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor said children, being young, immature and naive, can easily fall prey to criminals.

“Children do not have a clue about the danger in the world they live in. The world is not a perfect place for anyone to live in peace and a safe manner including for children.

“It’s always very sad to hear children fall victim to crime especially heinous crime like murder or sexual violence,” he said in a statement today.

Muzaffar asserted that it is the duty of the adults to ensure the safety of children at all times.

He said adults must play an active role in monitoring and protecting children from any harm or risks of danger.

“Sadly, we have been exposed to news over parents and guardians’ carelessness in carrying out their basic duties and responsibilities to protect children under their care.

“They must remember that they are obligated to take good care of their children whether they like it or not,” he added.

He reminded all adults that children do not have enough understanding of their environment, and may not be able to tell between right and wrong.

Given this, he said they should guide and supervise their children so that the young ones would will not get into any trouble or be targeted by criminals.

Muzaffar pointed out that parents and guardians are obliged to ensure children’s safety as stipulated under the international law as well as the law enforced in the country.

“It is worth noting that Malaysia has enacted the Child Act 2001 [Act 611] in order to fulfill its obligation under the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) 1989 which Malaysia has become a member since 1995,” he said.

He added that parents and guardians must not allow their children be exposed to any situation that can bring harm or danger to their life.

He cautioned that stern legal action can be taken against anyone including parents and guardians who are found guilty of failure in taking good care of their children.

“The society should also play its part in protecting the safety and welfare of all children. We cannot simply turn a blind eye on the issue.

“As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. As such, everybody must play their role to ensure all children are safe and not exposed to harm or danger,” he said.

Muzaffar added that children must also be enlightened on the danger that they may be exposed to, as well as the steps that they should take in case of any emergencies.